Nigerian Army Confirms Death of Personnel In Garkida Boko Haram Attack

The Nigerian Army has revealed that one of its personnel lost his life in the battle against insurgents carried out by the 232 Battalion of 23 Armoured Brigade under Operation Lafiya Dole in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for 23 Brigade Maj. Haruna Sani, who issued a statement revealed that the town was successfully defended against the attack by Boko Haram.

The statement revealed that many Boko Haram terrorists who came with Gun Trucks and a number of motorcycles were killed.

The statement reads:

“Gallant troops of 232 Battalion of 23 Armoured Brigade under Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Garkida, Gombi LGA of Adamawa State, had thwarted a planned criminal attack on the peaceful town on 21 February 2020 by some criminal Boko Haram Terrorists .

“The terrorists besieged the town in about 7 Gun Trucks and a number of motorcycles, setting some buildings ablaze and causing unrest within the community.

“Instinctively, the gallant troops mobilized and intercepted the criminals’ advance and engaged the marauding criminals unleashing high volume of fire, leading to the elimination of several of the criminals while others withdrew in disarray, many of them with gunshot wounds as evident in the trails of blood along their withdrawal route.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while another soldier was wounded in action. The wounded in action soldier has since been evacuated to a military medical facility and is positively responding to treatment.”

It was later revealed that Commander 23 Armoured Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, visited Garkida where the attack took place and encouraged the troops and congratulated on their victory against the enemy.