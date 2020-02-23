N-Power Stipends: House Of Reps Orders Probe Into Non-payment Of Beneficiaries

The Federal House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into allegations of random disengagement and non-payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries, that have trailed the popular N-Power programme, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that last week Wednesday, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development alongside the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, attended an investigative hearing on the scheme at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

On Saturday 22nd of February 2020, according to TVC News, relevant Committees said thousands of beneficiaries alleged they are owed the N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend while also being unfairly disengaged.

Many graduate beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme – one of the components of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) – often take to social media to cry out concerning delay in their periodical stipend.

Since the scheme was transferred to Hajia Farouq’s ministry, getting paid as and when due has been a big problem.

FG To Revamp Famed Scheme, Other National Investment Programmes

In a related news, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has begun the process to revamp the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

The essence of this overhaul, the Ministry said on Saturday 22nd of February 2020, is to “ensure maximum transparency, greater efficiency and more prudent application of resources”.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development signed the statement this weekend.