N-Power: FG To Revamp Famed Scheme, Other National Investment Programmes

As the Nigerian government keep on with the famed N-Power programme, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has begun the process to revamp the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Concise News understands.

The essence of this overhaul, the Ministry said on Saturday 22nd of February 2020, is to “ensure maximum transparency, greater efficiency and more prudent application of resources”.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development signed the statement this weekend.

It would be recalled that the NSIPs were moved from the office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to the Humanitarian ministry, headed by Hajia Sadiya Unar Farouq in October 2019.

Some of the programmes under the supervision of the NSIP are: N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Conditional Cash Transfer and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Of all, the N-Power is the most popular graduate programme. There are approximately 500, 000 Nigerian youths who are beneficiaries of the scheme. N-teach have most volunteers, posted to primary and secondary schools.

Others are N-Health, N-Tax, N-Agro, etc.

They earn a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).