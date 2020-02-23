Make Demands From Government Not Individuals – Sanusi Tells Beggars

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has advised those begging individuals for money to make their demands from government instead.

Sanusi stated this while speaking in Dutse at the National Conference on Alarammomi (Qur’anic Teachers).

At the event organized by the Centre for Qur’anic Reciters in Nigeria, Sanusi blamed almajiri system for the proliferation of beggars in the north.

He also advised parents who send their children to almajiri schools to ensure they make provisions for them.

“Begging is disallowed in Islam and if you must beg for alms, beg the government not individuals or relatives”, he said

He added that “It is better for you to cut firewood and sell to earn a living than to beg.

“Those who beg or seek assistance from individuals will be resurrected on the day of judgement without meat/flesh on their faces.

“And if you must beg, then beg the government not individuals or relatives. This is because they should be responsible for the welfare and wellbeing of citizens.

“Individuals, relatives or neighbours can assist you as gestures of kindness and generosity, but that’s not necessary.

“So, those who are saying that begging is not prohibited in Islam are just misleading you”.