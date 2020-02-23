KWAM 1 Speaks On Being A Muslim And The Mayegun Of Yorubaland

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1, has revealed that he remains a good Muslim despite bagging the title of Mayegun of Yorubaland.

The title was conferred on the Fuji musician last month by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

However, some quarters believe KWAM 1 shouldn’t have accepted the title due to him being a Muslim.

Speaking to Isaac Oguntoye, KWAM 1 said,I “am a believer in God. Wherever I go, I don’t do anything other than glorify God. If you have ever seen me in church, it is because it’s a good place to be. People come together in large numbers to praise God and rejoice with one another, just like God commanded”.

He added, “I was born a Muslim but I believe in God’s existence. In my family, some choose to be Muslims while others become Christians. We don’t have to segregate. I don’t want to say one religion is good or not. I believe we are all worshipping God. For the non-Muslims and non-Christians, they also glorify God in whatever they do. God speaks to us in different ways and as a believer in God, I don’t condemn anything (or anyone). One can only condemn whatever does not honour God”.