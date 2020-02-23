I Won’t Wash My Jersey After Hugging Messi – Braithwaite

New Barcelona signing, Martin Braithwaite has said that he won’t wash his jersey after he got a hug from Lionel Messi in their 5-0 win against Eibar.

Messi scored four goals in the game which was the debut of Braithwaite who joined Barcelona from Leganés for €18 million.

Braithwaite who joined the game in the last 20 minutes provided the assist that landed Messi his fourth goal.

He also had a shot on goal which was denied by the goalkeeper before Arthur Melo took advantage of the rebound to net in the fifth.

“Messi congratulated me [for the pass]. He’s a great guy. He tried to make me feel comfortable and looked to find me with his passes.

“I won’t wash my kit after the hug he gave me [laughs]. Honestly, I am really happy to have been able to set him up for a goal,” he told reporters.