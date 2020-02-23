He Killed Himself – Police React to Footballer Allegedly Killed By SARS

The Ogun State Police Command has stated that Tiamiyu ‘Kaka’ Kazeem, the footballer who was allegedly killed by SARS operatives killed himself by jumping out of the vehicle.

Kazeem, the assistant captain and defender of Remo Stars Football Club, died while on his way from Abeokuta to Sagamu when he was tagged a Yahoo boy by the security operatives.

A statement issued by the club. Revealed that Tiamiyu was stopped by the operatives and was pushed against a moving vehicle by one of them despite showing then his identity card to prove he’s not a Yahoo boy.

This was contradicted by the Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who said Tiamiyu was knocked down by a moving vehicle while fleeing.

Read statement below.

“A Police Inspector attached to Zonal Intervention Squad Obada-Oko in Abeokuta said to have received information about the deceased that he always put on military apparel knowing fully well that he is not a military personnel.

“Based on the information, the Inspector went to Shagamu and saw the deceased putting on a military cap consequent upon which he got him arrested.

“On the way to Abeokuta, the vehicle they were traveling with developed a mechanical fault and while the officer was trying to rectify the fault, the arrested person jumped down from the vehicle to escape.

“In his bid to run across the road, an oncoming vehicle which is on high speed knocked him down and he died on the spot.”

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officer for his unprofessional act of leaving an arrested person alone in the vehicle.

“A full-scale investigation into the case has commenced by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”