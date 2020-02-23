Falana Blames Corrupt Politicians For Religious Intolerance

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said that corrupt politicians are responsible for the religious intolerance in Nigeria.

Falana stated this at the 5th UFUK Dialogue International Conference on Love and Tolerance which held in Lagos.

While speaking at the event, Falana revealed that politicians are not interested in confronting the challenge of religious intolerance.

According to him, they benefit from it because it makes the people battle themselves which prevents them fr paying attention to the corrupt ways of politicians.

“There is evidence that corrupt political office holders are the one’s fueling religious intolerance in the country just to cover up for their sins against humanity,” he said.

“As a person, people often ask me why I am standing in for a Muslim and the answer they get is that I don’t know anyone.

“I am defending all the oppressed irrespective of religious affiliation. However our own leaders are busy spreading falsehoods about religion,” he added.