Champions League: Hazard Set To Miss Last 16 Clash Against City

An ankle injury is set to rule Eden Hazard out of the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City.

The 29-year-old limped off during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Levante in La Liga, which was only his second match since returning from an ankle injury, which had kept him out of action for almost three months.

Real Madrid assessed the injury overnight and confirmed on Sunday that Hazard has suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula, however they are unable to put a time frame on his period of recovery.

A club statement said: “Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Real Madrid’s next two games are at home to Manchester City in the Champions League on February 26 followed by El Clasico against Barcelona at the Bernabeu on March 1.

Real’s first defeat in the league since October saw them fall to second place in La Liga on 53 points after 25 games.

Barcelona replaced them at the top of the table on 55 points after hammering Eibar 5-0 earlier in the day, thanks to four goals from Lionel Messi.