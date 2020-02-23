BBNaija’s Nina Opens Up On Hiding Her Husband At Traditional Wedding

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Nina who got married in a traditional wedding last week has revealed that she will not unveil the identity of her man.

This is amidst controversies that her man is married to someone else a d failed to show up for the traditional wedding because Nina was trapping him with a pregnancy.

Speaking to Sunday Scoop on why she refused to show of her man,she said, “I didn’t know that I would get married early; it just happened. I think it was God’s perfect timing. My hubby is extremely private and we are fine the way it is.

“When the time for my white wedding comes, family and close friends would definitely be notified. I’m not yet sure how I want it.”

She also debunked claims that she was hiding her husband’s identity for fear of losing him.

“Only a man that wants to be snatched will be. Trust me, we are very good. On if it’s a stunt, let’s wait and see. For now, everything is private.

“Like I always say, speak your truth, know your truth and stand for the truth. That has been my motto lately and though it might not sit well with some people, I’m sure the world will adjust. One should just do one.

“Pray and live your life because your happiness comes first. You have to be happy to share happiness with someone else.”