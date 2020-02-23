Battered Wilder Taken To Hospital For Examination

Deontay Wilder was taken to hospital for examination after suffering a technical knockout against Tyson Fury.

Wilder endured seven rounds of punishment in Las Vegas on Saturday night as Fury produced a brutal and brilliant masterclass to become world heavyweight champion again.

After losing his unbeaten record and the WBC crown, ‘The Bronze Bomber’, who was unhappy that his corner threw in the towel, was unable to attend the post-fight press conference and was instead taken to a local hospital to be checked over.

“Things like this happen. The best man won tonight,” Wilder told ESPN in the ring immediately after defeat.

“I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on, coming into this fight. My leg was already weak coming in, due to other little things.

“I make no excuses. I just wish that my corner would have let me go out on my shield.

“I’m a warrior and that’s what I do. No excuses. We come back stronger.”

Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas did attend the post-fight presser and explained how the finish came about.

“Mark Breland threw in the towel. I didn’t think he should have. Deontay is a ‘go out on your shield’ type of guy,” Deas revealed.

“Consider that Deontay is a fearsome puncher but he can always land a big shot.”