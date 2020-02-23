Atiku Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Adamawa

Former vice president of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku has condemned the Boko Haram attack which took place yesterday in Garkida, Adamawa State.

The Insurgents attacked Garkida in Gombi, a local government in North Adamawa, killing people and destroying properties.

The attack came days after the sect attacked Auno in Borno State where they killed 30 people and burnt 18 vehicles.

Reacting to the attack, Atiku took to Twitter where he consoled those affected.

He wrote: “The attack by Boko Haram against lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is unbecoming.

“My prayers are with the people of Garkida in my home state of Adamawa over the cowardly attack that happened over the weekend.

“May God give the affected families fortitude to bear the loss.”