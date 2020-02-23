Home » Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Eddie Hearn Wants Unification Bout With Fury

By - 22 mins on February 23, 2020
Anthony Joshua reclaimed heavyweight world titles in Saudi Arabia (image courtesy: Reuters)

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn has hinted at Anthony Joshua unification bout against Tyson Fury following a seventh-round knockout by Fury against Deontay Wilder.

Joshua holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts and Hearn believes there should be a unification bout on who is the best in the heavyweight division.

The Gypsy King has finally won all the belts in the division after beating the Bronze Bomber for the WBC championship.

“For me, we should go straight into AJ v Fury next. No one wants to see a third fight [between Fury and Wilder],” Hearn told Sky Sports after tweeting same as the match ended.

The Gypsy King was asked about fighting Joshua next in a post-match conference and he said “The spoils of war have just happened. Deontay needs time to recover but I’m almost sure he will take a rematch.”

On the other hand, Joshua had predicted a win for his compatriot: “Fury can punch a bit. He’s underestimated with his punching power which makes him dangerous.

“If you underestimate someone it makes them dangerous because you don’t respect them until you get hit.”

The Brit dominated the match which saw the Bronze Bomber struggle after bleeding from his ears and mouth. He was also knocked down twice in the bout.

