Alabere Emerges Ondo PDP New Deputy Chairman

Tola Alabere, a former Senatorial Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo South on Saturday emerged as the state’s deputy chairman of the party in the State.

Alabere who hails from Ugbo community under Constituency I of Ilaje council area emerged unopposed at the Ondo South PDP Congress held at the party’s Secretariat in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He became the winner through a unanimous decision of party leaders at the congress following the zoning of the post to Ilaje council area.

Alabere speaking after his emergence assured the party leaders that he would not fail them.

He promised to abide by the rules of the party and take it to an enviable height.

“I thank you all the party leaders for the confidence you reposed in me to find me worthy of this position.

” I promise to abide by the party rules and will not disappoint you,” Alabere said.

NAN reports that PDP leaders at the congress included Olusola Ebiseni, a former governorship aspirant, John Mafo, a former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Banji Okunomo, a governorship aspirant.