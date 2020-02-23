Home » Alabere Emerges Ondo PDP New Deputy Chairman

Alabere Emerges Ondo PDP New Deputy Chairman

By - 10 mins on February 23, 2020

PDP mega rally

Tola Alabere, a former Senatorial Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo South on Saturday emerged as the state’s deputy chairman of the party in the State.

Alabere who hails from Ugbo community under Constituency I of Ilaje council area emerged unopposed at the Ondo South PDP Congress held at the party’s Secretariat in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He became the winner through a unanimous decision of party leaders at the congress following the zoning of the post to Ilaje council area.

Alabere speaking after his emergence assured the party leaders that he would not fail them.

He promised to abide by the rules of the party and take it to an enviable height.

“I thank you all the party leaders for the confidence you reposed in me to find me worthy of this position.

” I promise to abide by the party rules and will not disappoint you,” Alabere said.

NAN reports that PDP leaders at the congress included Olusola Ebiseni, a former governorship aspirant, John Mafo, a former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Banji Okunomo, a governorship aspirant.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.