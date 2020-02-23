Agency For Repentant Boko Haram Members Must Be Rejected – Sen. Gyang

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has rejected the bill seeking establishment of an agency for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

Reacting to the bill which has passed first reading, Gyang described it as “assaults the sensibility of Nigerians in view of the fact that most of the victims and communities affected by insurgency, banditry and violent attacks are still languishing from neglect and lack of the much needed government attention and intervention despite repeated calls”.

Gyang made this known through his Special Adviser Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms.

According to him, “Communities displaced by insurgency and banditry from their ancestral homes are the ones to be rehabilitated and reintegrated as against terrorists and bandits that are responsible for their pain and plight”.

He also spoke against attempts to equate the move to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram members with the amnesty given to Niger Delta militants.

“This is inconceivable, incongruous and offensive to good conscience and equity”, he maintained.

According to him, “Attempts at certain quarters to compare and equate Boko Haram terrorists with the Niger Delta Agitators which attracted the Presidential Amnesty Initiative and Program under the administration of President Yar’adua, is ludicrous.

“It was an intervention program with a time line and terminal date unlike the Pro Boko Haram Bill, which intends to create an agency that will exist in perpetuity.

He further stated that “by the proposed legislation, terrorism becomes a permanent feature to feed and sustain the activities of the agency which can best be described as “terrorist breeding agency.

“The Bill is simply an attempt to use the National Assembly particularly the Senate, to acquiesce, placate and incentivize terrorism.

“I’m calling on all Senators to reject the Bill given its obvious negative implications for the security of the nation. To do otherwise is to incentivize terrorism and put the nation in perpetual harm’s way”, he stressed.