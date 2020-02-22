VAR Controversy Occurs As Chelsea Beat Tottenham 2-1

Chelsea have defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in an English Premier League game marred by VAR controversy on Saturday.

The game saw Frank Lampard become the first manager to beat Jose Mourinho in their first two meetings.

Goals from Olivier Hiroud and Marcos Alonso gave The Blues the day.

A talking point of the game occured when Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso tackled Cesar Azpilicueta in what looked like a red card offense.

However, a VAR review saw the Argentine remain till 90 minutes.

Tottenham had a lifeline after an Antonio Rudiger own goal occurred which was too late to stop Chelsea from going four points clear of the top four.