Legendary singer Innocent Idibia better known as Tuface has unveiled the cover ad track list for his latest music effort titled “Warriors”

Tuface announced the release date for ‘Warriors’ in an Instagram post on Friday.

Concise News reports that the new album will be coming as a follow up to ‘Ascension’, Idibia’s 2014 project.

Other albums by the 44-year-old are ‘Face2Face’, ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘Grass to Grace’ — released in the previous years.

In another post, the “African Queen” crooner unveiled the track list and the artistes he has enlisted for it.

Some of the artistes are Wizkid, Burna Boy, Peruzzi, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, among others,

The singer has overtime carved a niche for himself since he broke through in the industry over 20 years ago.