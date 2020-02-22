SPAL vs Juventus: Sarri Pleased With Team Following Vital Victory

Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri says he saw “improvement” in his side after they secured a 2-1 win at SPAL in the Serie A on Saturday.

Concise News reports that Cristiano Ronaldo made history twice in Ferrara, as his goal and an Aaron Ramsey lob pushed past still struggling SPAL, despite Andrea Petagna’s penalty.

“It’s the same situation we had in the last game, many scoring opportunities and we kept it alive to the end anyway,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“I get the sensation the team is clearly improving, it’s just a pity we don’t kill matches off. It’s good to see we are creating opportunities with a certain degree of consistency, including rattling the woodwork seven times in our last three games.”

On the penalty incident and VAR, Sarri expressed his reservations.

“We are conceding a lot of penalties, which is unusual considering how we tend to defend outside the box. Tonight we had a penalty given against us by VAR when the VAR wasn’t working! If that had been the other way, I can only imagine what they would’ve said…

“It seems like a great injustice if the VAR can make a decision and not the referee. Why is the referee even there, in that case? La Penna explained it to me after the game, that this is written into the rulebook. I don’t agree with it, but it’s there.”

The Champions League is known to be the ultimate Juve target, although Sarri warned it’s an unpredictable ambition.

“Our objective must be the Scudetto and the Champions League a dream. In life sometimes it’s good to chase your dreams and miss your objectives.

“The problem with the tournament is that there are very few games in the knockouts and each one can be decisive. It’s a competition that is within reach of 10-12 teams, so whoever wins in the end is not just the best, but also the most fortunate.

“Last season Chelsea played in the Europa League with 13 wins and two draws, yet we risked going out at one stage and had to qualify on a penalty shoot-out. So we risked not winning it, despite being unbeaten and winning 13 matches.”