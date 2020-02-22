SPAL vs Juventus: Ronaldo Shifts Attention To UCL After Reaching Landmark Figure

Soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo has turned focus to Juventus’ upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter with Olympique Lyon, after their hard-fought 2-1 win against SPAL in the Serie A on Saturday.

Concise News reports that ‘CR7’ made his 1,000th appearance as a professional footballer against SPAL – an encounter he netted.

It was Ronaldo’s 73rd appearance for Juventus since joining in the summer of 2018.

Ronaldo appeared 438 times for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, scoring 450 goals.

The No 7 made his name at Manchester United, and played 292 games, scoring 118 goals.

The Red Devils bought Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2003, where he played 33 times, scoring five goals.

Ronaldo has also earned 164 caps for Portugal, scoring 99 times.

The Portuguese national team skipper took to his verified Twitter handle after the league match to anticipate the European duel.

The global superstar scored for the 11th consecutive Serie A game today, equalling the record set by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

Ronaldo had previously netted in 10 consecutive games, a run stretching from December 1 when he scored in the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.

In that streak, the Portuguese star scored 15 times.

Juve have famously not won the UCL trophy since beating Ajax on penalties in 24 years ago.

They have a date with Lyon in France on Wednesday in the round of 16 first leg.