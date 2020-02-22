SPAL vs Juventus: Ramsey Reiterates “Most Comfortable” Playing Position

Juventus‘ Aaron Ramsey says he feels “most comfortable” in a three-man midfield for the Serie giants.

Concise News reports that the Welshman was among the goals on Saturday in Ferrara as the league leaders secured a 2-1 crucial victory.

Speaking after the match, the former Arsenal man confirmed his preferred position on the pitch of play.

“It’s very big, it’s always difficult to come to places like this,” Ramsey told Sky Sport Italia after a 2-1 win away to SPAL.

“It was important to stick at it, we got the three points. It’s a big week for us and this is an excellent way to start.

“Of course, this is my position (the trequartista). It’s where I wanted to play when I came here, it’s where I played my whole career.

“I have the chance to make runs into the box and also score goals, so that is where I feel most comfortable.”

Juve’s next test is in the Champions League Round of 16 away to Olympique Lyonnais. Ramsey cannot wait.

“It’s going to be an important game, there’s no easy game in the Champions League. We’re a great team, so we’ve got to get at it and get the result we’re looking for. It’s not easy, but we can do it.”