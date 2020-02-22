Something Terrible May Happen Very Soon In Nigeria – FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed fear over Nigeria as he states that something terrible may happen in the country soon.

The former minister stated this amidst security challenges in the country with bandits, kidnappings and terrorism occuring becoming the order of the day.

Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted: “I have a bad feeling and terrible foreboding about what may happen in Nigeria in the next few months.

“We need to pray hard, ask God for mercy and ask Him to deliver us from what lies ahead. May He preserve the peace of our nation and may the counsel of satan not stand over our affairs.”

Earlier today, Concise News reported that Femi Fani-Kayode stated that the terrorism bedevilling Nigeria would have been history had it been former president Olusegun Obasanjo was still on power.

“If OBJ had been in power today the terrorists that plague our land would have been history. He was a President that loved his people & that had integrity, courage, power & strength. He would have crushed BH, ISWA & the Fulani militias & despatched them to hell long ago”, he wrote.

Fani-Kayode who served as minister in the Obasanjo administration also faulted the move to create an agency which will see to the affairs of repentant and rehabilitated Boko Haram members.

“A Federal Agency for “repentant” Boko Haram members is to be established? An agency for beasts that slit open the throats of women &children, behead clerics, abduct &enslave thousands & bomb places of worship?This can only happen in a “shithole” country & in a zoo. It is EVIL”, he tweeted.