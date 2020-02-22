Home » Saraki Gives Details Of Discussion With Leah Sharibu’s Father

Saraki Gives Details Of Discussion With Leah Sharibu’s Father

By - 1 hour on February 22, 2020
Leah Sharibu

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has given details of the conversation he had with Leah Sharibu’s father.

Leah Sharibu was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents and has been in their custody for two years now.

The second anniversary of her abduction was marked by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other concerned agencies who urged the Federal Government to press for her release.

Saraki who spoke with the girl’s father sympathized with him and the ordeal he has been made to endure for two years.

Saraki wrote on Twitter: “Earlier this evening, I spoke with Mr Nathan Sharibu to personally sympathize with him over the two-year ordeal his family has had to endure with the continued captivity of his daughter, Leah. I prayed with him that Allah will one day ensure her safe return.

“I also prayed that Allah will give our security agencies the wisdom and skill required to bring this insurgency to an end.”

