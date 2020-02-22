Reps Demand Benue ‘Honourable’ Member Be Quarantined For ‘Strange Disease’

Some House of Representatives members on Thursday insisted that the member representing Obi Federal Constituency in Benue State, Hon. Samson Okwu, be quarantined for possible infection from a “strange disease” ravaging Oye-Obi area of the state.

Okwu had moved a motion on the need for the Nigerian government to investigate the outbreak of a deadly strange disease in the area, which had reportedly killed dozens of people.

However, after the lawmaker moved the motion, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) moved a point of order on personal explanation.

He informed the House that there was need to quarantine Okwu, pending the determination of the cause and nature of the disease to prevent its spread.

Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu supported the call for the lawmaker to quarantined, but Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over plenary, cautioned his colleagues against hasty decision on the matter.

The House urged the Muhammadu Buhari government to investigate the cause of the disease.

The lawmakers as well noted that unless urgent steps were taken, the disease might spread to other parts of Nigeria.

Appeal Court Stops Justice Abang From Trying Suswam

In a related news, the Court of Appeal has stopped Justice Okon Abang from hearing a case against former Benue state governor Gabriel Suswam.

The matter, which also involves Okolobia Okpanachi – commissioner of finance under the Susam administration – is to be heard by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) charged Suswam and Okpanachi with nine counts of money laundering and diversion of of N3.1 billion.

In a unanimous judgment, the appellate court ordered that the case be sent back to Justice Mohammed of the same court for continuation of trial.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the judgment, also ordered Justice Mohammed to give the trial an accelerated hearing.

The court held that Justice Mohammed was wrong to have recuse himself from conducting the trial on account of fear, when all the parties had expressed confidence in him.

It held that its decision to return the case to Justice Mohammed was to correct the error made by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court by re-assigning the case to him.