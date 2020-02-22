President Buhari Mourn First NDA Cadet, Col. Ogbebor

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Col. Paul Ogbebor (Retd), the first cadet to enroll at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA.

Ogbebor had an illustrious military career and a hero in the Nigerian civil war died at the age of 80.

A statement issued by presidential aide, Femi Adesina, reads in part:

“President Buhari salutes the community spirit of the departed, who was in the vanguard of the socio-cultural group, Edo Leaders of Thought, and chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF)”.

A book titled Nigerian Defence Academy: A Pioneer Cadet’s Memoir, which documents the career of the veteran was described by Buhari as ”one of the vital resource materials on the pioneer military training institution in the country”.

Buhari also commiserated with friends and colleagues lf the deceased to take joy in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life.