Patoranking’s Advice For Job Seekers

Nigerian reggae dancehall singer, Patoranking has an advice for job seekers who have always complained of not getting any.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Patoranking who has always an advocate of working hard, advised them to create jobs rather than complaining of not getting any.

He said: “If You can’t get a Job Create 1.”

Patoranking born Patrick Okorie recently revealed how his past experiences have always guided his actions.

In an interview with E-Daily where he narrated his experiences on how he trod through the road to stardom, the singer said consistency and focus have always kept him going in his music career.

He stated that hard work saying “Don’t get carried away with the hype, it takes much more to succeed and music is our next oil.”

“I have learnt that Talent is just 1% and it takes way more to make a star and maintain stardom. It has also taught me the importance of tunnel vision and the fact that I can’t please everyone.”

“There’s never regret, always a lesson. However, I have many wishes and one of them is that I got a chance to finish school, anybody who has suffered in the past should be wise.” He added.

Patoranking came to limelight when he released ‘Alubarika’, featuring Timaya. Since then, he has continued to soar higher in his music-making craft.