Nollywood: Dayo Amusa Speaks On Being Independent

Nollywood actress and singer Dayo Amusa has said that choosing to be independent does not mean she is not in need of love or hate men.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram handle, Amusa maintained that she loves her “Independence” which has not deprived her of may things.

She also noted that she wants to be cared for and protected with the assurance that all will be well some day.

Amusa wrote “I am independent because I take responsibility for my life. I refuse to play the blame game on anyone or make other people scapegoats for my failures. I do not allow the culture or religion to define me. Just because I am a woman doesn’t mean I am less than a man. Just because my skin may be darker or lighter than someone else’s doesn’t make me any less beautiful.

“I am empowered to choose my companions, belief system & standards, based on what I feel is right for me. I can stand on my own if need be, but I do not boast about it or make others feel small just because they can’t. Being independent doesn’t mean I do not need love. It doesn’t mean i like going home alone. It doesn’t mean I hates men or that i won’t submit. It doesn’t mean i will stop being feminine, sexy & ladylike. I still wants to be cared for & pampered by my partner. I desires to have doors opened & be treated to dinner. I still wants to be protected & covered with assurance that everything is going to be okay. YES I Love my independency.

Meawhile, the actress stirred reactions on social media, after she said she wondered why women who enjoy having sexual relationships are berated and tagged as “having less or no respect for themselves.

According to Amusa, the society we are has placed so much importance on sexual intimacy to an extent that women are shamed for engaging in it.

The beautiful actress, who said she enjoys having sex reiterated that women do not have to justify themselves when it occurs, adding that it is their body.