Former BBNaija housemate Nina Onyenobi has reacted to actress Nkechi Blessing’s alleged failed relationship, saying any one built o social media does not last.

Concise News reports that hours ago, reports surfaced online that Blessing’s relationship with her man had crashed, after he posted about his single status online.

The actress, known for flaunting her man on social media had recently said she would not stop doing that, despite receiving backlashes and reports that he would jilt her.

But shortly after the news hit social media space, Nina took to her Instastory to share a screenshot of the news, with the caption “Someone just sent this to me, any relationship built on social media or its validations doesn’t last.

Advising her fans, she said “Keep your relationship off social media, no one really cares about you. people don’t want your happiness…”

Perhaps the reason the reality star chose to hide her husband’s identity on social media can now be ascertained.

Recall that Nina got married in her home town, Owerri, Imo state capital on Saturday, February 15 but did not unveil the identity of her husband as expected by social media users.

While many claimed the reality star did an audio wedding, some tongues wagged over her bride price