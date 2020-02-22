Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, February 22nd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, February 22nd, 2020.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on Nigerians to love, tolerate and live peacefully with one another.

Tallen made the call on Thursday in Abuja, at the 5th International Conference on Love and Tolerance: tagged “Countering Violent Extremism for Peaceful Coexistence” organised by UFUK Dialogue, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

Seun Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo has said that the federal government still owes the family of the late legend an apology and compensation.

Seun made this known in a recent interview where he lamented over Buhari-led administration.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has offered free medical treatment to 1,000 residents of Maikusidi community and environs in Wushishi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger.

NYSC Coordinator in Niger, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, said on Friday that the gesture was part of the NYSC quarterly initiative tagged “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).’’

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked motorists near Lantaiwa in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria.

But it is unclear whether passengers have been abducted or not as information was sketchy at the time of publishing this report.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has condemned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for saying that he has a hand in mob attack at the home of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili.

In a statement on Thursday, in reaction to the allegation by Wike that Sylva and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, sponsored attack on Justice Odili, the minister said such insinuation was wicked.

A court in Abuja has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the newly inaugurated deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over forgery allegation.

Benjamin Youdiowei, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday approached the Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, alleging that Ewhrudjakpo presented a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has said that he is “getting better every day” under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti and is keen to “get in on the act”.

Iwobi insists the blend of Ancelotti’s individual coaching and the decorated manager’s preference for narrow wingers are combining to unlock the player’s attacking talent.

The United State Government has opposed the plan by the Nigerian government to hand about $100 million out of the recovered Abacha Loot to Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

According to Bloomberg, the move is said to be part of a 17-year-old agreement that allows Bagudu ownership of some of the funds recovered from Abacha.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has condemned his suspension by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers for six months for assaulting a fellow monarch.

The Council, comprising royal fathers, took the decision at its emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Friday pleaded with N-Power beneficiaries not to go on strike, promising that they will be paid “soon”.

Farouq was speaking on TVC News in an interview monitored by this writer.

It would be recalled that N-Power beneficiaries under the aegis of the National Association of N-Power Volunteers, had in a statement last week, accused Farouq of holding on to their January pay (N30, 000), threatening to stop going to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.