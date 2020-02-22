Nigerian Footballer Allegedly Killed By SARS Officer

Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) Assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamu Kazeem aka Kaka has been allegedly killed by a policeman from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ogun State Command.

Concise News reports that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Sagamu while he was driving along Sagamu area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

According to an eyewitness, the SARS officer stopped the footballer to label him a Yahoo Boy and they insisted on taking him to the nearby police station.

“The SARS officer stopped Tiyamiyu Kazeem insisting that he was a Yahoo Boy, he brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC but the officer insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.

“Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged, followed the SARS officers, only for them to notice that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, then the guys questioned to know were the SARS officers were taking them to, but this prompted them to stop the car and push him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, whereby an oncoming vehicle knocked him down.”

He was immediately rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead.