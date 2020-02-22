Latest Biafra News Online Update Today

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Saturday February 22nd, 2020.

Biafra Zionists Insists On Uzodinma’s Removal From Imo Govt House

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been ordered by members of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) to quit the Imo State Government House.

The pro-Biafra group said Uzodinma must quit for the sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by March 9, 2020.

The group, on the other hand, threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over the latest killings across the country. Read more here.

Biafra Group Rejects Community Policing Plan, Slams Southeast Governors

The Biafra Nations Youth League has faulted Southeast governors as they reject a plan for community policing in the region.

The plan which was proposed by the Inspector General of Police was rejected by the group who lamented the southeast governors’ decision to exclude the opinion of other Igbo socio-cultural groups.

Addressing newsmen in Imo State, the group’s national leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard stated that “The Governors are not our leaders, they were elected and can be voted out in next election, the leaders of Igboland and the entire east falls with the organizations because these groups communicate directly with the masses. Read more here.

