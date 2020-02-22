Latest Benue State News Online Today

The Court of Appeal has stopped Justice Okon Abang from hearing a case against former Benue state governor Gabriel Suswam.

The matter, which also involves Okolobia Okpanachi – commissioner of finance under the Susam administration – is to be heard by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) charged Suswam and Okpanachi with nine counts of money laundering and diversion of of N3.1 billion.

Reps Demand Benue Legislator Be Quarantined For ‘Strange Disease’

Some House of Representatives members on Thursday insisted that the member representing Obi Federal Constituency in Benue State, Hon. Samson Okwu, be quarantined for possible infection from a “strange disease” ravaging Oye-Obi area of the state.

Okwu had moved a motion on the need for the Nigerian government to investigate the outbreak of a deadly strange disease in the area, which had reportedly killed dozens of people.