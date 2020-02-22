Latest Benue State News Online Today

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Saturday, January 22nd, 2020, on Concise News.
Benue: Appeal Court Stops Justice Abang From Trying Suswam
The Court of Appeal has stopped Justice Okon Abang from hearing a case against former Benue state governor Gabriel Suswam.
The matter, which also involves Okolobia Okpanachi – commissioner of finance under the Susam administration – is to be heard by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) charged Suswam and Okpanachi with nine counts of money laundering and diversion of of N3.1 billion. Read more here.
Reps Demand Benue Legislator Be Quarantined For ‘Strange Disease’
Some House of Representatives members on Thursday insisted that the member representing Obi Federal Constituency in Benue State, Hon. Samson Okwu, be quarantined for possible infection from a “strange disease” ravaging Oye-Obi area of the state.
Okwu had moved a motion on the need for the Nigerian government to investigate the outbreak of a deadly strange disease in the area, which had reportedly killed dozens of people. Read more here.
