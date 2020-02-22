Home » LA Galaxy Boss Speaks On Potential Messi Transfer

By - 25 mins on February 22, 2020
Messi with his awards/Twitter

As a future transfer is being mooted, LA Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto has denied the possibility of bringing superstar, Lionel Messi to the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Concise News reports that it had been rumoured that Schelotto had contacted Messi’s father, Jorge, to see if there was any chance the Barcelona and Argentina skipper would consider replacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club.

“There is nothing to tell,” Schelotto told the press.

“Obviously [everybody would like to have Messi] and the fact of having a certain relationship with him also brings about the possibility, but there has been no approach recently.”

Barca players take everything Bartomeu says in good faith – Setien

In a related news, Barcelona head coach, Quique Setien believes that his players have taken everything the club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu had said in good faith.

The I3 Ventures scandal will continue to damage Barcelona’s reputation, despite the stringent denials from Bartomeu and co, however it is on the pitch where Los Cules must do their talking now, with a Real Madrid slip-up letting the Blaugrana back into the race for top spot ahead of the Clasico.

“Of course, the players take everything the president has said in good faith,” Setien intimated at a press conference recently.

“The captains haven’t discussed it anymore; this is a closed issue for us.

“It doesn’t help us, but this is football; the right answers have already been given.”

