Ighalo Confused In Interview After Europa League Game

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has appeared confused about the competition his side played in when they faced Club Brugge in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie.

Ighalo, who came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw, was asked to speak on how he felt.

His response suggested that he thought the knockout stage of the competition was all about points just like the English Premier League.

“It’s a good point for us, one-point is very good for us to take back home,” Igahlo told OJB Sports.

“And the draw too is very good too because we are playing a home game next and it’s an advantage.

“So it’s better we didn’t lose today so we are looking forward to the next game.”

He was also asked about the pressure to hit top form for the club he joined on loan in January.

“Well Man Utd is a big team, they have a winning tradition, I think I have to keep doing my job and when that time comes the goals will start coming,” Ighalo added.

“I did three or four training with the team and I’m getting used to the team.

“I’m working really hard, doing extra training to meet up because i have not played a game since December.

“It’s the Premier League and the league here is quite different i’m getting closer to that.”