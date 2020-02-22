F-SARS Operatives Allegedly Kill Young Footballer In Ogun State

Rapper Ruggedman has shared a video showing the corpse of a young footballer who was allegedly killed by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Roberry Squad, F-SARS.

The young man is said to have been on his way to Sagamu while coming from training in Abeokuta when he met his end.

He was chased by F-SARS operatives who shot at his tired leading to him dying after his vehicle summersaulted.

Ruggedman who shared the video wrote:

“Police from Obada Police station Sagamu have killed a young footballer “Kaka”. He was on his way to Sagamu and he was coming from training in Abeokuta. They shot his car tyre & the car somersault. @PoliceNg thank you for bringing sadness to another family”.