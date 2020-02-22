Home » F-SARS Operatives Allegedly Kill Young Footballer In Ogun State

F-SARS Operatives Allegedly Kill Young Footballer In Ogun State

By - 15 mins on February 22, 2020

Rapper Ruggedman has shared a video showing the corpse of a young footballer who was allegedly killed by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Roberry Squad, F-SARS.

The young man is said to have been on his way to Sagamu while coming from training in Abeokuta when he met his end.

He was chased by F-SARS operatives who shot at his tired leading to him dying after his vehicle summersaulted.

Ruggedman who shared the video wrote:

“Police from Obada Police station Sagamu have killed a young footballer “Kaka”. He was on his way to Sagamu and he was coming from training in Abeokuta. They shot his car tyre & the car somersault. @PoliceNg  thank you for bringing sadness to another family”.

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Add Concise To Homescreen.