EPL: ‘I Recommended Man United Youngster To Solskjaer’, Evra Reveals

By - 41 mins on February 22, 2020
Manchester United line-up 2019 (Photo Courtesy: MSN.com)

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has revealed how he pleaded with Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give defender, Brandon Williams a chance with the senior squad.

Concise News reports that Williams, 19, made his first-team debut on 25 September 2019 as a substitute in an EFL Cup match against Rochdale. He made his first start on 3 October 2019 in the UEFA Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. Williams signed a new long-term contract on 17 October 2019, keeping him at the club until June 2022.

“I’m doing my coaching badges at Manchester United, I go like two weeks per month to do my course, and someone sent me a video about Brandon,” the former Red explained to Copa90.

“I was watching it and was like ‘Wow, he has got something I really love’.

“So, I saw him, and he was tough, and after the training session I went with the first-team and I saw Ole.

“I said ‘Ole, do you know about that kid Brandon Williams?’

“Yeah, they say he is good.’

“I said ‘Trust me Ole, since I left I can see he can play he can play at left-back.’

“I said ‘Please give him a chance’.”

