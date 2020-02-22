EPL: ‘I Recommended Man United Youngster To Solskjaer’, Evra Reveals

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has revealed how he pleaded with Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give defender, Brandon Williams a chance with the senior squad.

Concise News reports that Williams, 19, made his first-team debut on 25 September 2019 as a substitute in an EFL Cup match against Rochdale. He made his first start on 3 October 2019 in the UEFA Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. Williams signed a new long-term contract on 17 October 2019, keeping him at the club until June 2022.

“I’m doing my coaching badges at Manchester United, I go like two weeks per month to do my course, and someone sent me a video about Brandon,” the former Red explained to Copa90.

“I was watching it and was like ‘Wow, he has got something I really love’.

“So, I saw him, and he was tough, and after the training session I went with the first-team and I saw Ole.

“I said ‘Ole, do you know about that kid Brandon Williams?’

“Yeah, they say he is good.’

“I said ‘Trust me Ole, since I left I can see he can play he can play at left-back.’

“I said ‘Please give him a chance’.”