Eldee Draws Line Between Arrogance, Confidence

Singer and founder of defunct record label Trybe Records, Eldee “The Don” has lectured his Twitter fans on the basic difference between arrogance and confidence.

In a tweet, Eldee defined arrogance as ability to persuade others to make them understand what one does, while confidence is being convinced of one’s strengths.

According to the singer, “Arrogance is the need to convince yourself and others that you’re good at what you do. Confidence on the other hand is being convinced of your strengths but fully aware of your weaknesses. Confident people don’t isolate others; they create opportunities for them to shine.

In another news, Eldee recently revealed that his decision to leave Nigeria for the United States was the most difficult decision he ever made.

Eldee made this known on his social media page, during a question and answer segment with fans.

“I’m really sad about this one but a deeper understanding 0f the root cause of Nigeria’s problems gave the clarity I needed. I figured that Nigeria is too far gone for the kind of redemption that I was personally seeking,” he wrote in a series of posts on his Instastory.

“The decision to quit a thriving music career and leave Naija for good is the most difficult and impactful decision I ever made. Honestly, it was just time to move on.