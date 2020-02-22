Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to Nollywood actress’ Mercy Aigbe’s comment advising young ladies dating married men to cash out fast.

Concise News reports that Aigbe had last week shared a Valentine’s Day video saying : ”If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out. Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man isn’t yours. Sis, he isn’t yours. He belongs to another woman so please it had better be worth it.

“Don’t go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man oh.. If you do, your head needs to be examined. If you are dating a married man, chop his money, collect his money because that man is already married. So stupid girls will be dating a married man will be doing love…sis he is not yours. He belongs to another woman so use your brain”.

Meanwhile, the mother of two later defended her comment, saying it was not her intention to advise young girls to date married men when she made a video advising side chicks.

She also stated that she would never advise young girls to date married men because she believes they can make more than what those men can offer them.

But Abdulkareem who spoke in a chat with TVC, said even though he was a fan of Aigbe, her comment was as a result of her failed marriage.

He said it was obvious that the actress has been enjoying her status as a single mother of two and that birthed the advice she dished out.

The “Jaga Jaga” crooner further opined that she was the cause of her broken home.