Coronavirus: Nigeria releases N386m To Tackle Disease

The Nigerian government has released N386 million, in two batches, to two health outfits to combat Coronavirus.

Concise News understands that while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) got N315 million directly, the Port Health Services division of the Federal Ministry of Health received N71million.

Abdulaziz Mashi Abdulaziz, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), confirmed the release of the money by the government.

He said: “While the first batch of N71 million was released at the end of January to facilitate activities of the Port Health Services department of the ministry, the second was released after the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the government had budgeted N620 million to curtail the virus from entering Nigeria when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Health.

“It is true that intervention was sought from the Presidency and the Ministry of Finance and Budget Planning.

“Because of the level of the emergency, I can confirm to you that N71million was released to the Port Health Services division of the (health) ministry.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was also given N315 million directly. Other requests are in the pipeline and yet to be released.”

Officially named COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus – similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) – broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption.