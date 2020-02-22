Check Out Latest N-Power News Update Today

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian government’s N-Power initiative are still fuming as regards their unpaid January stipend.

It is the 19th day of the second month of 2020, yet, around 500, 000 Nigerian youths under the famed scheme are being owed January stipend of N30, 000, without explanation from any official quarter.

As at the time of publishing this report, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the country’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is mute on the matter. Read more here.

N-Power: Investigative Hearing On Scheme Held At House Of Reps Abuja (Photos)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Wednesday alongside the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, attended an investigative hearing on the scheme at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

Although details of the meeting was unclear as at the time of publishing this report, it is believed to be connected with the alleged arbitrary disengagement of youths engaged by the Nigerian government through the famed scheme under the National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP). Read more here.