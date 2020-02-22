Boko Haram Would Have Been History With Obasanjo In Power – FFK

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has said that had it been Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was in power, Boko Haram would have been history.

Fani-Kayode who served as minister when Obasanjo was president took to Twitter to make the claim.

“If OBJ had been in power today the terrorists that plague our land would have been history. He was a President that loved his people & that had integrity, courage, power & strength. He would have crushed BH, ISWA & the Fulani militias & despatched them to hell long ago”, he wrote.

He also lambasted the plan to create an agency for repentant and rehabilitated Boko Haram members.

“A Federal Agency for “repentant” Boko Haram members is to be established? An agency for beasts that slit open the throats of women &children, behead clerics, abduct &enslave thousands & bomb places of worship?This can only happen in a “sh*thole” country & in a zoo. It is EVIL”, he tweeted.