Boko Haram: Many Killed As Terrorists Invade Adamawa Community

Several people were killed and houses were razed after some suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Garkida, a town in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state.

Concise News understands that the insurgents broke into the town around 7pm on Friday, shooting sporadically.

Reports say soldiers engaged them in a gun battle but later pulled back for reinforcement.

After the security operatives beat a retreat, the insurgents were said to have moved into the town fully, setting many houses on fire.

“Garkida is currently on fire… many people have been killed and their houses covered with smoke,” a source told Cable News.

“People ran to hide inside the mountains while they watched their houses being burnt by the insurgents,” another resident said.

According to a former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Adamawa, who is a native of Garkida, he got the information that Boko Haram fighters overpowered soldiers in the town.

Sagir Musa, army spokesman, could not be reached for comments on the attack which happened hours after Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, wrote a letter to the troops, expressing confidence in their ability to end the war against Boko Haram.

In his letter, Buratai congratulated the theatre commander, sector commanders, super camps commanders, commanding officers, as well as the officers and soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole for their gallantry.