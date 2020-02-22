Biafra Group Rejects Community Policing Plan, Slams Southeast Governors

The Biafra Nations Youth League has faulted Southeast governors as they reject a plan for community policing in the region.

The plan which was proposed by the Inspector General of Police was rejected by the group who lamented the southeast governors’ decision to exclude the opinion of other Igbo socio-cultural groups.

Addressing newsmen in Imo State, the group’s national leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard stated that “The Governors are not our leaders, they were elected and can be voted out in next election, the leaders of Igboland and the entire east falls with the organizations because these groups communicate directly with the masses.

“These Southeast governors should not undermine the power of powerful organizations in the region.”

He further accused the leaders of going against the interest of the Southeast by dancing to the tune of the Federal Government and the north.

Richard said that “the Southeast governors are not decisive when it comes to dealing with the North. Who are those killing our people, are they not the same people that will be directly in control of the so called Community Policing. We reject this idea in its entirety.”