Barcelona vs Eibar: 'Welcome Braithwaite!', Rakitic Sends Message To New Signing

By - 17 mins on February 22, 2020
Ivan Rakitic. Getty Images

After the reigning La Liga champions brushed off Eibar on Saturday, Barcelona midfielder, Ivan Rakitic has welcomed new acquisition, Martin Braithwaite to the giant club.

Concise News reports that the Danish forward was signed on an emergency following a severe injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite, 28, came on in the second half of the league encounter when Barca were comfortably leading and celebrated further goals with his new teammates on the pitch.

“He is a striker who plays with a lot of force and verticality,” Rakitic said of the new arrival after the match.

“I’m happy for him.

“He is going to contribute and he is a good guy.

“We welcome him.”

Furthermore, the Croat praised Messi for ending his recent scoring drought.

“I think we worked hard and had a good game,” Rakitic said.

“We knew it would be tough and we’re happy.

“While Messi didn’t score in the past few weeks, he was close to scoring and he was providing assists.

“Today he then scores four and that’s good.”

