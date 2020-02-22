Barcelona vs Eibar: ‘I’ll Not Wash My Clothes After Receiving Messi’s Hugs’ – Braithwaite

New Barcelona signing, Martin Braithwaite has joked that he “will not wash his clothes” after celebrating a goal with Lionel Messi in the club’s trashing of Eibar on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the Danish forward was signed on an emergency following a severe injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite, 28, came on in the second half of the La Liga encounter when Barca were comfortably leading and celebrated further goals with his new teammates on the pitch.

After the match, Braithwaite savoured the moments.

“I will not wash my clothes after receiving Messi’s hugs,” he stated.

“I admit that I didn’t think I would be playing for Barcelona a week ago.

“He congratulated me afterwards. He looks like a great man and he wanted to make me feel at ease. He looked for me with the ball after I came on.

“As a child, I watched players make their debut for this club on TV. I thought about how special these moments are. To suddenly be here with this reception from the fans, it has been spectacular.”