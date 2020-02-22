Banky W Gushes Over His Wife Adesua Etomi On Her Birthday

Singer Banky W has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, who is celebrating her birthday to.

According to Banky W, Adesua Etomi is not only beautiful facially, her heart is also beautiful.

He shared: “To thing in this entire world that is more beautiful than her face, is her heart. Happy birthday to my best friend, my sunshine and my lady… the love of my life, my Queen and my destiny @adesuaetomi.

“May God bless and protect you. May His favour and grace continually surround you, and may He fulfill His purpose in your life. May He grant the desires of your heart, and keep you in perfect peace. May this be your best year thus far, and may the rest of your years be the best of your years in Jesus name. Love you Scatter. Love you forever”.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married in 2017 in a elaborated wedding that kicked off with a colorful traditional wedding before they headed to South Africa for the white wedding.