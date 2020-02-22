Amotekun: We May Set Up Our Own Outfit – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that it may have to set up its own security outfit in response to the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Àmòtékùn and Shege Ka Fasa.

The group’s National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, stated this while expressing fears over the security outfits springing.

Pointing out that the Fulanis are in every corner, he stated that it would be disastrous if everyone is allowed to have their own security outfit.

“if the Fulani should set up its own, how many countries will that be; how many countries do they not have brothers- Our brothers are in Cameroun, Niger, Chad, Mali etc. Some migrated to Ghana to rear their cows and other parts of the world,” Bodejo said.

He said that his organization is observing how the government would respond to the “illegal” security outfit “because if it comes to our side. I don’t think it is something that anybody can control.”

“If we are pushed to set up our own security outfit, nobody can control it because nobody knows how many Fulani in Nigeria; we are more than every tribe in this country, we are in every corner,” Bodejo warned,” he added.

“If anything happens to this country whether break up, nothing can affect the Fulani. Nothing can affect the Fulani.”

Àmòtékùn was launched by the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun. Oyo, and Ogun in January.

The governors had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian police and other similar agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

On the other hand, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) proposed the establishment of the Northern Regional Security Initiative, codenamed ‘Shege Ka Fasa’, as part of measures to address security challenges within the region.