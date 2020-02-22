Allegri Lauds Ronaldo’s ‘Mentality’

Former Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has lauded football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s ‘mentality’ as an ‘example’ for colleagues in sport.

Concise News reports that Allegri coached ‘CR7’ in Turin before he parted ways with the Serie A giants in 2019. The 52-year-old holds the Portuguese forward in high esteem.

He adds that his former side – with Ronaldo – need luck to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League, a title that has eluded them since 1996.

“Ronaldo’s mentality level is an incredible example. He has won five Ballon d’Ors, has a lot of money, but he always manages to establish objectives,” said Allegri at the presentation of his new book in France recently.

“To win you must be able to sacrifice and work. However, Ronaldo on his own isn’t stronger than Juventus.

“You need luck to win the Champions League, but also to lay the foundation to get to the top at the important moment.”

Allegri came close twice to winning the competition with Juventus, losing both finals to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid two years later.

“This season I don’t see any favourites, there isn’t a team like the Real Madrid of three years ago.”

Allegri has taken a year sabbatical from the game following his decision to leave Juventus at the end of last season. And he reiterated his intention to return to coaching in the summer.

“A return to the bench? For now I am enjoying life with my family. In June I hope to find a team, we will see…”