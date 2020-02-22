Actress Shan George Appointed Head Of Movie Board (Video)

Beautiful Nollywood actress Shan George in a joyful moment could not hold back her tears as Cross River state governor Ben Ayade makes her Chairman Callywood Board.

Concise News reports that Callywood is the movie body in Cross River.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, George expressed her gratitude to the state governor for such honour.

She wrote “I’m still in shock I worked all night and went to bed at past 6am, I was sooooo tired, I crashed without having a bath or even wipe my face.

“I’m just waking up now, to this good news, of me being appointed as CHAIRMAN CALLYWOOD BOARD. (CALLYWOOD IS THE MOVIE BODY IN MY STATE) By His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, d Amiable Governor of Cross river state.

“Thank u very much Sir. Thank u crossrivarians. Praises to d Almighty God. I pray for God’s guidance, so that I can do this job and not disappoint my Govnor, my people and my God. Amen”