‘Abacha Is A Legend With Unbeatable Record’ – Nigerian Pastor

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has asserted that former Nigerian leader, General Sani Abacha is “a legend, with an unbeatable legendary record of corruption”.

Concise News understands that there is a plan by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to pay Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu $100 million from ‘Abacha loot‘, a man believed to have helped the erstwhile de facto President of Nigeria loot the country.

Abacha ruled Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, from 1993 until his death in 1998. Corruption watchdog Transparency International estimates he stole as much as $5 billion of public money during that time.

Lekki-based Omashola wrote on his known Twitter handle on Friday, 21st of February, 2020: “Abacha is indeed a Legend, with an unbeatable legendary record of Corruption. You can’t steal this much if you’re not Abacha, but its insanity for former Mr. Integrity Buhari to be proposing to give $100 million to Kebbi State Governor Bagudu”.