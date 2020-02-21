You’re Foolish If you Kneel To Propose To Woman, Pete Edochie Insists

It appears veteran actor Pete Edochie is not changing his opinion about the tradition of kneeling to propose to a woman, a act he described as “foolishness”.

In a recent chat, Edochie who said he believes so much in Africa culture, said Nigerians are only emulating the whites and they are not being original.

The vetera said “Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool, a compound buffoon. We try to copy white people.

“I believe in the sancrosanctity of our culture, the essence and the core of our culture. The white man knees down to propose to a girl. You know what it means, the girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with a wife oversea, you are kicked out and your wife takes the house.

“Young men who should be in charge of their destinies hand it over to women. That makes you all fools.”

“When informed that it is love that makes men go down on their knees to propose, Edochie said

”I have lived with my wife for 51 years, nobody has said stop beating this woman.

“Knee down before your wife, I will sympathize with you when she takes over the home” he said

Recall that Edochie has last year bemoaned the act, saying it is the white men’s culture because their women have more rights than the men.

He said: “Kneeling to propose to a woman is white people’s culture because women dominate there and have more right than men, it is not the African man’s ways”

Speaking on Nigerian culture in order to drive home his point, the thespian said it is a woman who is expected to kneel while giving her husband a drink, to show her submission.